Developmental activities for forest rights holders impeded in some cases, Centre tells states

New Delhi: The Centre has written to states highlighting instances where developmental activities for forest rights holders, such as construction of schools, hospitals and water supply infrastructure, are not being allowed, impeding their overall socio-economic progress.

The ministries of environment and tribal affairs jointly wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories concerned on Thursday, providing a comprehensive set of guidelines and clarifications for the proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The FRA acknowledges and vests forest rights and occupation in forest land to forest-dwelling scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers who have inhabited forests for generations but whose rights were not documented.

The Union ministries said that the Centre has consistently urged state departments to offer all necessary support, post-claim assistance and guidance to forest rights holders and to initiate specific projects and programmes to enhance their livelihoods.

The PM-JANMAN scheme aims to build roads, hostels, multi-purpose centers, and more for underserved areas. Ministries have flagged cases where construction is hindered, particularly in schools, multi-purpose centers, and community facilities. Denied amenities encompass hostels, kitchens, skill training centers, anganwadis, dispensaries, and essential infrastructure like roads, electricity, and mobile towers. This issue impedes the scheme’s goal of providing vital services to deprived communities.

As per 2009 tribal affairs ministry guidelines, Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) can approve user agency proposals. If rejected, the district-level committee must swiftly decide without delay.

“Accordingly, states and UT governments are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs regarding these provisions for seeking approval for diversion of forest land for 13 facilities managed by government under Section 3(2) of the FRA, 2006, as also indicated under Rule 16 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time,” the letter said.