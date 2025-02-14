‘Development works will be fast-tracked after Haryana municipal polls’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that following the municipal elections, various public development projects will be fast-tracked and new projects will also be implemented at an accelerated pace.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a program organized by party workers in Narnaund on Thursday.

He urged the workers to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the civic elections and to push for further development of the region.

In his address, Chief Minister also criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recalling how, during the Delhi elections, Kejriwal “spread various rumors, including the false claim that Haryana had poisoned the Yamuna River”.

He said that Kejriwal himself was born in Haryana, a place where the people have a long history of resilience, capable of enduring hardships themselves and sharing blessings with others. He added that the people of Haryana are deeply rooted in Sanatan culture.

Saini said that Kejriwal had claimed that “no one could defeat him, but his falsehoods were no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Guarantee”.

“The people of Delhi proved this by giving a decisive mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party, turning the Prime Minister’s vision into a reality,” he added.