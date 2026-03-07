Development like Ayodhya will also take place in Braj Dham: CM Yogi Adityanath

Mathura: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday delivered a message of devotion and determination in the sacred city of Shri Krishna, Mathura. Bowing before the deity at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mandir, Chief Minister not only prayed for the prosperity of the state but also indicated a future of cultural rejuvenation.

He said, "Just like Ayodhya, development programmes will also be ensured in Braj Dham in the near future".

During his visit to Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first arrived at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to the revered deity.

He performed traditional rituals and worshippings inside the sanctum and expressed his devotion.

After the darshan, he said, "Every particle of the sacred land of Braj is filled with energy and devotion". He prayed to Shri Krishna that Uttar Pradesh continues to achieve new heights of development, the prosperity and happiness reach every citizen.

Referring to the ongoing Holi celebrations (Rangotsav) in Braj, the Chief Minister said that Holi here is not just a one day festival but an eternal celebration. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the lakhs of devotees who gathered in Barsana, Gokul, Nandgaon and Govardhan, he said that although he was not physically present there, his attention remained focused on the celebrations. The massive gathering of devotees stands as a living example of India’s cultural and spiritual strength.

The Chief Minister cited the example of Shri Ram Mandir and said that just as grand work has been accomplished at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, in the same way, with the blessings of Krishna Kanhaiya, upcoming programmes and development plans here will also be implemented effectively.

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Indian traditions as the nation’s greatest asset. He said, "The memories of Radha and Krishna are embedded in every particle of Braj’s sacred dust. The tradition of festivals is India’s strength. Through Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the government is fully committed to reviving the ancient glory of the region along with modern facilities".