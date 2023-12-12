Development, dignity replaced despondency in J&K: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the last four years in Jammu and Kashmir have been marked with a renewed faith in grassroots democracy, with development, democracy and dignity replacing disillusionment, disappointment and despondency.

In an opinion piece which appeared in several newspapers on Tuesday following the Supreme Court upholding the validity of the government abrogating Article 370, Modi noted as to how as a BJP member associated with the issue for many decades he had developed a nuanced understanding of the specifics and complexities involved.

The Prime Minister said he was crystal clear about one thing that people of Jammu and Kashmir want development and want to contribute to the development of India based on their strengths and skills.

They also want a better quality of life for their children free from violence and uncertainty, he noted, adding his government gave primacy to three pillars of understanding citizens’ concerns, building trust through supportive actions, and prioritising “development, development and more development”.

With its verdict, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and has reminded us that what defines us are bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance.

Earlier, women, SCs, STs and marginalised sections of society were not getting their due while the aspirations of Ladakh were ignored, he said, asserting that August 5, 2019 changed all that, a reference to the momentous decision of nullifying Article 370 and carving out two Union territories from the state. Through its judgment, the court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, he said.

He said the SC has rightly observed that the decision was taken to enhance constitutional integration and not disintegration. The court has also recognised that Article 370 was not permanent in nature, he added.

The breathtaking landscapes of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed the worst forms of violence and instability in the last seven decades.

The Prime Minister blamed centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, for India becoming a “confused society of sorts” which instead of taking a clear position on basic things allowed duality, leading to confusion.

J&K became a victim of such a mindset as the then Central government had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration but opted to continue with the confused approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests, he said.