‘Dev schemes must be taken forward while conserving forests’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that development schemes must be taken forward while conserving forests and wildlife in the state.



Khattar was presiding over the 7th meeting of the “State Board for Wildlife” on Saturday. In the meeting, it was resolved to endorse the construction of a new broad gauge railway line from Chandi Mandir in Panchkula district to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, which will subsequently be submitted for “Wildlife Clearance” to the Central Government.

Khattar said that this new railway line would enhance the transportation of goods via rail between Panchkula and Baddi, an industrial hub in Himachal Pradesh, fostering increased development prospects for the region.

In the meeting, two Affordable Group Housing projects were also approved in village Dhorka, Gurugram district.

The Chief Minister highlighted the intricate and delicate nature of wildlife conservation, emphasizing the protection of wild plants, species, and their natural habitats.

He underscored that wildlife forms the cornerstone of ecological balance on our planet and is essential for the enjoyment of nature by future generations.

Despite mounting human pressures on wildlife, there is a pressing need not only to augment wildlife populations but also to preserve their existing ecosystems.

The Chief Minister recognized the imminent threats to wildlife arising from global warming, erratic rainfall patterns, and frequent droughts, all manifestations of recent climate change trends.