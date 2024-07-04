Dev of class 6 textbooks near completion, to be available soon, says MoE

New Delhi: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the development of school textbooks in accordance with the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) at a meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a delay in coming up with Class-6 textbooks that were supposed to be taught from April and are yet to hit the market.

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had earlier announced that new textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 will be introduced from the 2024-25 academic session.

“For the academic year 2024-25, new and engaging textbooks will be introduced in classes 3 and 6. The textbook development work is in the final phase and nine textbooks for grades 3 and 6 are already available. The remaining eight will be available very soon,” a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.