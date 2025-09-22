Dev Deepawali 2025: About three lakh diyas from Gujarat to illuminate Kashi’s ghats

Varanasi: The sacred ghats of Varanasi will glow with three lakh earthen lamps from Gujarat during Dev Deepawali this year, adding grandeur to the festival that draws lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the world.

This year’s initiative carries a political undertone as well. The diyas from Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, will illuminate Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency.

Organisers see this as a symbolic connection between Gujarat and Kashi, further strengthening the cultural and political bond nurtured under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The responsibility of arranging these lamps has been entrusted to Gujarat’s Rewa Foundation by the Banaras Feri Patri Thela Vyavasayi Sangathan.

The foundation engaged around 200 women artisans in Gujarat to make the diyas, providing them with employment opportunities in the process.

Rewa Foundation president Akshita Solanki said the initiative was not just about preparing lamps but also about empowering women. “By involving women in diya-making, we are ensuring both cultural preservation and livelihood support. It is an honour to see Gujarat’s craftsmanship adding beauty to Kashi’s Dev Deepawali,” she said.

National Feri Patri Thela Vyavasayi Sangathan general secretary Abhishek Nigam added that street vendors and their families would come together to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.

“Dev Deepawali is the most magnificent festival of Kashi. Rows of lamps on every ghat and the spectacular fireworks in the sky create a divine atmosphere that mesmerises visitors from around the globe,” he said.

Authorities expect a record turnout this year, with more than ten lakh visitors likely to converge on the ghats. To ensure smooth conduct of the festival, the district administration has plans to deploy additional police forces, instal CCTV cameras across major ghats, and arrange special traffic diversions. River police teams will also be on constant patrol to maintain safety.

Dev Deepawali, celebrated on Kartik Purnima, falls fifteen days after Diwali. According to tradition, it marks the day when the Gods themselves descend to Varanasi to bathe in the Ganga and witness the grand spectacle of light.

The festival began in the 1980s as a local celebration but has since grown into a global attraction, with its scale and splendour surpassing even Diwali in Kashi. The sight of millions of lamps flickering on the riverbanks is regarded as a once-in-a-lifetime experience by pilgrims and tourists alike.

The initiative this year will also link Varanasi with Ayodhya, as both cities will be illuminated with diyas crafted in Gujarat.

The blending of tradition, employment generation, and cultural exchange is expected to give Dev Deepawali 2025 an added symbolic significance.