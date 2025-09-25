Determined to ensure full rights for backward communities: Rahul

New Delhi: A day after launching 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that no matter how many "lies and distractions" the BJP may perpetrate, the Mahagathbandhan is determined to ensure full rights for the extremely backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities. Gandhi on Wednesday reached out to the numerically powerful extremely backward classes (EBCs) of Bihar, promising, among other things, a law for protection against atrocities, on the lines of the SC/ST Act, if the INDIA bloc came to power in the state. Gandhi's aggressive EBC outreach, days ahead of the announcement of assembly polls, came at an event titled, 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' (pledge for justice to extremely backward classes). The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, who was in Patna to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting, participated in the event along with the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Mahagathbandhan allies, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. "No matter how many lies and distractions the BJP may perpetrate, we are determined to ensure the extremely backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities receive their full rights," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. "To strengthen the most backward communities in Bihar and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the "Atipichhda Nyay Sankalp Patra," he said.

Education is the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there are special resolutions to increase their access in this area, the former Congress chief said. Reservation will now be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will be reserved for SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and the unjust system of "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will end, Gandhi said. "This is not just a fight for education, but it is a fight for equality and respect for the extremely backward communities. This is the guarantee of true social justice and equitable development," Gandhi asserted. In his brief speech on Wednesday, Gandhi had read out the 10 resolves that promised welfare of EBCs in particular, and deprived castes, including SCs, STs and OBCs in general. The EBCs, according to the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government a few years ago, comprise 36 per cent of the state's total population. Besides an 'EBCs Prevention of Atrocities Act', the 10 resolves promised a rise in quotas for the EBCs in local bodies and panchayats, from the existing 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Also promised is a total of 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs "in government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore", "admissions to private educational institutions in the state" and "three decimals of land in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas" to landless families from the deprived castes. The outreach by Gandhi marks an ambitious bid to make a dent in a support base that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), has cultivated over the years.