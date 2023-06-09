Deterioration of lakes in Central Ganga plain raises concerns for future sustainability

Lucknow: A recent study conducted by scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), indicates the degeneration of lakes and water bodies in the Central Ganga Plain prompting concerns about the future of this vital agricultural area.



The region, known for its fertile soil, abundant water supply, and favorable climate, serves as a crucial food basket for densely populated India. However, the study reveals significant irregularities in climatic variability in recent decades, prompting concerns about the future of this vital agricultural area.

Led by Dr Swati Tripathi, the researchers developed a contemporary model using biotic and abiotic records collected from various ecological sites such as lakes, rivers, forests, and croplands across districts in the Central Ganga Plain. This model aims to provide valuable insights to climatic modelers, enhancing their understanding of the South Asian climatic pattern and its impact on the Indian subcontinent.

Accurate predictions of climate change are crucial in preventing catastrophic events that can lead to enormous economic and human losses.

The team collected samples from two interfluves of the Central Ganga Plain: Ganga-Ghaghara and Ghaghara-Gandak. These locations serve as reliable reference points due to the depositional records they hold from past years. The districts of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ballia, Mau, and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh were included in the study, with Lahuradewa Lake, renowned for its archaeological site, also being examined.

“Analysis of the soil samples revealed the presence of fungal spores and biodegraded pollen, indicating the ongoing deterioration of lakes and rivers in the region. Many of these water bodies, which once thrived and supported human settlements, are now drying up. Urgent preservation and cleaning efforts are needed to protect the rich biodiversity that depends on these lakes, fostering sustainable future development,” she said.

Dr Tripathi, emphasises that this contemporary model not only aids in understanding climatic patterns but also provides crucial information for the preservation and conservation of endangered biodiversity in forests, crops, lakes, and rivers across Uttar Pradesh. Multiple factors contribute to the loss and degradation of lakes in the Central Ganga Plain. Significant changes in land use, particularly the expansion of agriculture, grazing, and urban infrastructure development, have had adverse effects. Additionally, air and water pollution, nutrient excess, and water diversion through the construction of dams, dikes, and canals have further exacerbated the situation.

The study also highlights the increasing decomposition in the Central Ganga Plain, which directly impacts the fate of organic matter and its preservation capacity. Freshwater lakes and rivers are currently major biodiversity hotspots at risk, underscoring the urgent need for action.