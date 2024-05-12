‘Deteriorating condition’ of Dal Lake: NGT seeks response

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from several authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, (J&KPCC) on “deteriorating conditions” of the Dal Lake in Kashmir.

The green panel was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that said “...the condition of the Dal Lake in Kashmir was deteriorating because of municipal sewage, pollution and urbanisation and its impact on the lives of Hanji people (those living in houseboats)”.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, according to the report, sewage has destroyed the fish in the lake. At one time, people used to drink the lake water but today it cannot even be used for washing faces.

“The news item mentions that 70 per cent of the sewage generated in Srinagar city finds its way into the lake and the sewage treatment plants (STPs) are heavily over-utilised and under-maintained.

The destruction of the fish has impacted the business and life of Hanji people,” it said, noting the report.