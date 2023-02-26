Despite BJP’s exit, Centre gives a new push to Bulk Drug Park in Himachal

Shimla: Seen as a potential game changer for the hill state, the proposed Rs 19,000 crore Bulk Drug Park sanctioned by the Centre—ahead of assembly polls, has started making headway under the new congress regime in the state.



The earlier BJP government had tried to encash the centre’s benevolence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project before the assembly polls.

Centre released the 1st installment of grant-in-aid of Rs 225 crore from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Government of India for the development of Common Infrastructure Facilities for the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirming this on Sunday said the state State Implementing Agency (SIA) formed for this purpose has provided 1st installment of Rs 225 crore.

He said that the Bulk Drug Park was a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the state’s existing pharma ecosystem. This grant-in-aid was given under the scheme guidelines ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Park’ Scheme notified by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, Government of India in 2020.

He said that keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 persons, the state government would ensure the timely execution of this mega Project. The state government registered the SIA ‘Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited’ (HPBDPIL) with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15, 2023.

Himachal being a house to 600 active pharmaceutical units having an annual turnover of Rs 40,000 crore, of this Rs 10,000 crore worth of exports, the state is expected to see the project as a booster to the industrial sector.

As per guidelines, 90 per cent of the cost with maximum limit of Rs 1,000 crore was to be provided by the DoP.

During the Covid period, the state government started identifying the requisite parcel of land and finally selected a land parcel measuring 1,405 acres at Polian, Tibbin, Malluwal Tehsil Haroli, Una. There were a series of other benefits offered to the investors to make the proposal highly competitive with the rest of the states.

The park will give sustainability to the existing pharmaceutical units having a large dependence on Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs) worth Rs 30,000 to 35,000 crore as raw material imported every year.

The Chief Minister said that the department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road. As the power demand for this park has been estimated at around 120 MW, and continuous power supply will be required for the API units, adequate planning to draw power, and two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal have been planned.