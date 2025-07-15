‘Despicable’: India on disruption of Rath Yatra in Toronto

New Delhi: India on Monday described as “despicable” the disruption of a Rath Yatra in the Canadian city of Toronto over the weekend and said the matter had been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities.

The procession in Toronto over the weekend was disrupted by some people who hurled eggs, according to media reports.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the disruption was caused by “mischievous elements”.

“Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony,” he said.

“We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable,” he added.