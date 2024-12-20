Derek O’Brien files privilege motion against Amit Shah

New Delhi: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien has filed a notice of privilege motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha. The motion, filed under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States on Wednesday, seeks the intervention of the Rajya Sabha Chairman to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. O’Brien alleges that Shah’s remarks during the Upper House proceedings on Tuesday constitute a breach of privilege and undermine the dignity of the House.

During his speech, Amit Shah remarked, “It has become fashionable to say Ambedkar repeatedly. If you had taken God’s name this many times, you would have attained heaven for seven lives.” O’Brien contends that such a statement is derogatory and disrespectful to members of Parliament who invoke Ambedkar’s name to honor his contributions to India’s democracy. He argued that Shah’s comments implied frivolity in the invocation of Ambedkar’s name, which amounts to a breach of parliamentary dignity and decorum.

O’Brien highlighted Ambedkar’s pivotal role in shaping India’s parliamentary democracy, emphasizing that Ambedkar’s vision represents the principles of social justice, equality, and democracy. He noted that Ambedkar was not only a former member of the Council of States but also the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution. “To trivialize his name in this manner is a grave insult to his legacy and to the values enshrined in our Constitution,” O’Brien asserted.

In his notice, O’Brien referred to the Rules of Conduct and Parliamentary Etiquette, which explicitly prohibit personal references or imputations of motives against other members unless deemed necessary for the debate. He cited page 244 of Rajya Sabha at Work, which outlines the House’s authority to punish contempt for actions that impede its dignity or obstruct its functioning. He also invoked Rule 191, which permits the Council to refer such matters to the Committee of Privileges for examination and resolution.

O’Brien included a video clip of Shah’s statement, sourced from the official YouTube channel of Sansad TV, as evidence to support his claim. He urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take cognizance of the issue and forward it to the Committee of Privileges for further deliberation.

This development is likely to intensify the political debate within Parliament, with the opposition accusing the government of undermining parliamentary decorum and disrespecting iconic figures like Ambedkar. The Rajya Sabha’s response to the notice will be closely watched in the coming days.