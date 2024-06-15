Dera Sacha Sauda chief seeks HC direction for 21-day furlough

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions to grant him a 21-day furlough.

In February, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to Singh without its permission. The HC then was hearing a petition of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee which had challenged the grant of temporary release to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district.