Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets 21-day furlough

Chandigarh: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough. This is the fifth time since January 2024 that he has been temporarily released from prison.

Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak on Wednesday morning. He went to the headquarters of his Dera in Haryana’s Sirsa and will stay there during the period.

He has been granted a 21-day furlough, Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana said.

In a video clip, Singh could be heard congratulating his followers ahead of the Dera’s foundation day.

Dera Sacha Sauda was founded on April 29, 1948, by Baba Shah Mastana.

In January, Singh was granted a 30-day parole, which came ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera chief Singh was granted a 20-day parole on October 1 last year. That had also come ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.