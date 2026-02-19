Deputy Chief Minister Devda tables Rs 4.38 lakh crore Budget; no new tax proposal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who holds the Finance portfolio, on Wednesday presented a Rs 4.38 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 in the state Assembly, with a strong focus on welfare measures for women, farmers and marginalised sections, while also outlining plans for infrastructure expansion, industrial growth and sustainable development.



The total Budget outlay stands at Rs 4,38,317 crore, with a revenue surplus of Rs 44.42 crore, reflecting the government’s stated commitment to fiscal discipline. Devda announced that the Budget carries no new tax proposals.

As per the Budget estimates, the state’s revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 3,08,703 crore, including Rs 1,17,667 crore as the state’s own tax revenue, Rs 1,31,137 crore as the state’s share in central taxes, Rs 24,394 crore as non-tax revenue, and Rs 54,505 crore as grants-in-aid from the Centre. The government projected a 10.6 per cent rise in its own tax revenue compared to the revised estimates of 2025–26. Capital expenditure has been pegged at a 7.5 per cent increase, indicating higher spending on long-term assets.

Devda said the Budget is built around the “GYANI” framework — Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), Nari (women) and Infrastructure — with an emphasis on inclusive growth. Among major announcements, the government proposed recruitment of 15,000 teachers to strengthen the education system and 22,500 personnel in the police department.

The flagship Ladli Behna Yojana received the single largest allocation of Rs 23,882 crore, continuing direct financial assistance to women. In the agriculture sector, Devda announced distribution of subsidised solar irrigation pumps to one lakh farmers, aimed at promoting renewable energy use in farming and reducing power costs. A target of Rs 25,000 crore in Kisan loans was also set, along with efforts to promote natural farming.

Rural development remained a major priority, with Rs 40,000 crore earmarked for strengthening rural infrastructure. The VB-G Ram G scheme for Gram Panchayat development was allocated Rs 10,428 crore, while Rs 9,000 crore was provided for the PM JANMAN scheme targeting tribal and underprivileged communities. The Jal Jeevan Mission received Rs 4,454 crore for expanding piped drinking water coverage.

Infrastructure spending included Rs 12,690 crore for road repairs and connectivity improvements in rural and urban areas. Housing received Rs 6,850 crore under the PM Awas Yojana.

Urban development was allocated Rs 21,561 crore, including Rs 3,600 crore for preparations related to the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparva. The govt also provided Rs 13,851 crore for Simhastha-related works, including progress on the six-lane Indore–Ujjain highway. The energy sector was allocated Rs 34,650 million, and the state proposed establishing a 604 MW power unit. Devda also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has implemented its Space Policy, is developing 48 industrial parks, and has approved a special package to boost industrial growth in Bundelkhand. Telecom manufacturing initiatives have also begun in Gwalior.

In education and youth development, the Budget proposed providing free tetra pack milk to students up to Class VIII in government schools. It also allocated Rs 530 crore for PM Shri Yojana and Rs 800 crore for sports and training infrastructure, along with proposals to build hostels for working women.

Environmental conservation received Rs 6,151 crore, while religious and cultural activities were allocated Rs 2,055 crore. The Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana received Rs 50 crore to support senior citizens’ pilgrimages.

The Budget speech was briefly disrupted as Congress MLAs entered the House with placards and symbolic empty piggy banks, protesting the absence of an increase in legislators’ funds.





CM Yadav says MP Budget expands GYAN with Industry, infrastructure

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Budget 2026-27, pegged at Rs 4.38 lakh crore, has been prepared on the guiding principle of “GYANII”, adding Industry and Infrastructure to the welfare focus of GYAN. He said the Budget prioritises poor welfare, youth skill development and jobs, farmers’ income growth, women empowerment, infrastructure expansion and improved facilities for industrial investment. CM Yadav said no new tax burden has been imposed on the public. He termed it an innovative, rolling Budget linked to long-term planning towards Amrit Kaal 2047.

