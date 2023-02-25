Dept seeks details of service centre from vehicle tracking device makers

KOLKATA: The state Transport department has sought a list of service centre details and final pricing from the empanelled Vehicle Location Track Device (VLTD) manufacturers in the state.



The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Friday conducted a meeting with the 12 empanelled VLTD manufacturers and heads of five associations including City Suburban Bus Services Association, All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, App Cab Operators Guild, Pool Car Owners Welfare Association and Federation of Truck Owners Association. The meeting was conducted regarding the smooth implementation of VLTD in the state.

The manufacturers have specified that they have service centres in the state but the state Transport department has demanded for a list of service centres.

The associations have also voiced their disapproval of the high cost being charged by the manufacturers. According to the vehicle owners, they are being charged between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. According to an official, the Transport department has asked the manufacturers to keep the cost at a reasonable range.

Chakraborty said that the department wants to create a level playing field for both the buyers and the manufacturers, so that everyone will have equal opportunities. The commercial vehicle owners have asked for an extension on the deadline of VLTD fitment.Taking into account the security aspect of VLTD fitment, Chakraborty asked all the representatives of commercial vehicle owning associations to get the VLTD and panic button installed. The deadline for installation of VLTD is March 31.

To get more commercial vehicle owners aware about the VLTD and panic button installment, proposals were also made during the meeting to increase awareness campaigning on it.