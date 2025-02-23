‘Deportees from USA under depression days after reaching hometown’

Chandigarh: As hundreds of deportees are struggling to cope life after a harrowing experience of travelling via the ‘dunki route’ most of them are under depression. While on one hand Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann opposed the landing of planes in Amritsar and ministers are consoling those who have returned these deportees are under ‘depression’ and feel ashamed of stepping out of their house.

As Millennium Post spoken to the deportees watch one had a painful story to share. In a state of shock Shubham Saini while sharing his ordeal said, “Since the day I have reached my village I am feeling depressed. I feel ashamed and dont want to face people of my village in Haryana. So, every morning I go to Naraingarh that is at a distance of 7-km from my village to change my mind. I had taken a loan of 42 lakh for USA visa. The travel agent promised that I will reach USA in a span of few days. We had to walk through dangerous jungles and live is perilous conditions. I suffered from jaundice and am still taking treatment for it. I won’t ever be able to earn in lakhs. Don’t know how will I repay the loan,” he added.

He is determined to get hold of the travel agent even if police is unable to trace him and ensure he gets justice. Gurmeet Singh from village Talanian, Fatehgarh Sahib is 36 years old and father of two. He reached India on February 15 and is just Class 12pass. The horrifying 23 days spent in the detention centre still traumatise him and is unable to rehabilitate. “My travel agent had an office in Sector 20, Chandigarh and hailed from Banur. I spent about 30 lakh to move to USA with an aim to ensure my family has a better life but the entire experience has shattered me and I don’t even feel like stepping out of the house. There has been no counselling and rehabilitation from government though politician Lakhbir Singh Rai had visited us. My life has come to a standstill and have no where to go,” lamented Singh. From village Khanpur, Jaswinder Singh had got a visa for Spain from a Pakistan-based travel agent and had spent Rs 50 lakh, he says. After visiting numerous countries he landed in USA detention Centre and is completely broken, he signed off.