Deported Indians: Pb Police’s SIT continues crackdown

Chandigarh : A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, headed by ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha has registered five new first information reports (FIRs) against travel agents and arrested two more fraudulent agents.

With this development, the total number of FIRs reached to 15, while, arrest count has reached to three. The FIRs were filed against agents who allegedly deceived victims with false promises of facilitating illegal entry into the United States, resulting in their deportation.

The latest FIRs were registered in districts including Tarn Taran, SAS Nagar, Moga, and Sangrur, on February 17 and 18, 2025. The accused agents, operating through unauthorised networks, have been found charging hefty amounts from victims by promising safe and legal immigration routes, but instead have been exposing them to inhumane conditions, detention, and eventual deportation.

Two travel agents identified as Angrej Singh and Jagjit Singh have been arrested by the Sangrur Police. This is in addition to the arrest made by Police Station NRI Patiala a few days ago.

Pertinently, the SIT is actively coordinating with cybercrime units, financial authorities, and central agencies to resolve the identities of the entire network of human traffickers. District Senior Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police have intensified investigations, leading to multiple arrests and freezing of bank accounts linked to human trafficking networks. DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav reiterated that the police is fully committed to dismantling these fraudulent immigration syndicates.