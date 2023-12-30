Dense fog envelopes north India, parts of J&K, HP shiver in sub-zero temperatures

New Delhi: Dense fog shrouded several parts of north India on Friday, severely reducing visibility and affecting rail and air traffic. Minimum temperatures were mostly close to normal, but the mercury dropped below the freezing point in Kashmir and the hills of Himachal Pradesh.



Foggy conditions were reported from isolated pockets in Odisha and Bihar as well, with visibility in parts of Rourkela, Gaya and Patna reducing to nearly 50 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There was dense fog in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. A warning of heavy fog over the weekend was sounded in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh and an advisory issued for motorists in Srinagar. Authorities in Srinagar said the foggy conditions were the “worst in recent memory”.

According to the IMD, “dense to very dense” fog conditions are very likely to continue from Friday night till Sunday morning in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Bihar.

Visibility improved in parts of Delhi on Friday, after two days of dense to very dense fog. The IMD said the improvement can be attributed to the breaking of the inversion layer in the morning, in contrast to the conditions observed from December 25 to 28.

Visibility was 200 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, and 50 metres at Palam. Eleven Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to the fog, according to officials.

Amid disruptions in flight operations at the Delhi airport over the last couple of days, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the ministry is coordinating with airports and airlines, and putting in place measures to deal with the issue.

The fog issue is a “transitory phenomenon”, the minister told reporters, adding that the situation has been slightly unprecedented in terms of the density of fog this year.

Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, and the minimum temperature at 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.