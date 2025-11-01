Denmark delegation meets CM Saini

Chandigarh: A 35-member delegation from the Danish Farmers Abroad Association of Denmark met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on Friday.

The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors. The Danish delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana in these areas.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Saini said that the Haryana government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state’s agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He informed that a delegation of progressive farmers from Haryana, led by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, had earlier visited several African countries to study their technologies, agricultural systems, and best practices. He said that investors from Denmark and African nations can collaborate with Haryana’s farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development.

The Chief Minister said that the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach. This has made Haryana a preferred destination for investment.