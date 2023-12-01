Denied package by Centre, Himachal CM takes charge for relief and rehabilitation in Solan dist

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, in the absence of a special package from the Central government to alleviate the suffering of families affected by natural calamities, has taken the initiative to implement his own plan for distributing compensation for rehabilitation.



Having already distributed relief in Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, and two other districts, the Chief Minister continued his efforts by distributing compensation exceeding Rs 11.31 crore under the ‘Punarvas’ scheme to the families affected by disasters in Solan district on Thursday.

The compensation comprises an initial instalment of three lakh rupees each, granted to 377 families whose houses were entirely damaged due to the monsoon-induced disaster. The government has, to date, disbursed a total compensation amount of Rs 42.53 crore to the individuals affected by the disaster in Solan district.

Approximately 8,700 families have been affected by the disaster in Solan district. Among them, 377 houses in the district were completely destroyed, while around 500 houses suffered partial damage. The Chief Minister stated that the compensation amount for complete damage to a house has been increased more than fivefold, from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The state government is also offering complimentary electricity and water connections to the affected individuals, along with providing cement for house construction at government rates of Rs 280 per bag, as mentioned by Sukhu.

Additionally, the compensation for partial damage to both kutcha and pucca houses has been raised to one lakh rupees. Sukhu emphasised that the state government empathises with the pain of every affected person, and comprehensive assistance is being provided to all those affected by the disaster.