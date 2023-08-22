Denied chance as CM, Congress handpicks Pratibha Singh for CWC

Shimla: Is Congress high command changing for Pratibha Singh , a PCC president and wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh ? or is it’s an ‘balancing” act of the party to appoint her as CWC member ?



Third-time MP, Pratibha Singh had also thrown her hat in the ring for the Chief Ministerial post after the congress gained majority in the 2022 assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

She even cited the legacy of six-time Chief Minister and her husband to stake her claim over two other contenders—Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who was party’s election campaign committee head and Mukesh Agnihotri, then Congress Legislature party leader and now Deputy Chief Minister. The high command choice fell on Sukhu since he had managed a substantial support of the MLAs,some of them also loyalists of Virbhadra Singh.

Even as supporters of Pratibha Singh went on raising slogans against the party’s decision favouring Sukhu as next Chief Minister, the high command stood firm and threw weight behind Sukhu.

Nine months after the formation of the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has nominated Pratibha Singh as permanent member of the Congress working Committee—a post which Virbhadra Singh never got in the party despite remaining a union minister and also Chief Minister a record time.

“ It’s a big thing for Pratibha Singh as senior party leader and one who presents the legacy of Virbhadra Singh ji (fondly called Raja Sahib. I congratulate her and thank Mallikarjun Kharge for making her permanent CWC member” said Asha Kumari, a six-time Congress MLA,who also remained party incharge in Punjab.

She maintains that the congress high command has acknowledged the legacy of Virbhadra Singh,which is a great thing. Currently ,Virbhadra Singh’s son is also a cabinet minister holding the portfolio of Public Works Department , Youth Services and Sports.