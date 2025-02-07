Demolition of property in Sambhal: SC asks petitioner to approach jurisdictional HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties, to approach the jurisdictional high court. "File it before the high court," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor.

"We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court," the bench said, while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court. In his plea filed in the apex court through advocate Chand Qureshi, the petitioner alleged the authorities violated the top court's November 13, 2024 verdict which laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and giving 15 days to the aggrieved party to respond. The plea claimed authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without a prior notice or an opportunity to him or his family members.