Demography in Bengal’s border areas changing due to infiltration: Modi

Kakdwip: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that demography in the bordering areas of West Bengal is changing because of infiltration while illegal entrants are snatching away the opportunities meant for local youths.

Modi also claimed that the Trinamool Congress government in the state was giving away the rights of “original” OBCs to Muslims by issuing false caste certificates.

He said, “The demography in the bordering areas of Bengal is being changed. The TMC is against giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities. Why are they opposing the CAA so much? Why are these people (TMC leaders) lying about the CAA?”

The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC has indulged in the politics of appeasement so that illegal infiltrators could settle in Bengal.