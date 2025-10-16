Democracy not a spectator’s sport, says SL PM

New Delhi: Sri Lanka has consistently upheld a sovereign pledge -- “never to permit” her soil to be used in a manner that threatens the security of India, and this principle remains “sacrosanct”, its PM Harini Amarasuriya said on Thursday.

In her address to a gathering at her alma mater Hindu College under Delhi University, Amarasuriya also underlined that “democracy is not a spectator’s sport, it’s hard work”.

“It means engaging with your community, standing up for justice and contributing to the common good, in whatever capacity one can,” she said.

Describing India as an “unwavering partner” in her country’s journey, Amarasuriya recalled India’s assistance during the economic crisis in the island nation, and asserted that it was the “hand of a true friend extended in our darkest hours”.

The beauty of democracy is something India and Sri Lanka share in this region, where “ordinary citizens like me and you, shaped by public education and shared struggles, can rise to serve their nation”, she said.

Her over 20-minute address was imbued with nostalgia, as she walked down the memory lane, recalling the formative years of her life as a student of the college, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in sociology from 1991 to 1994.

To mark the occasion, she planted two trees -- Ceylon Ironwood and Harshringar -- on the front lawn of the college campus. The 126-year-old college literally rolled out a red carpet for its “distinguished alumna”, with Principal Anju Srivastava describing her visit as a “proud moment”.