Demand for separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaces

Bengaluru: The demand to accord a separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaced on Sunday with a gathering of the community here under the leadership of several of its seers.

The ‘Basava Culture Campaign-2025’ organised by “Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota”, adopted five resolutions at the valedictory function, which included raising awareness about religious recognition for Lingayats.

‘All Lingayats are Indians first. Lingayat religion is the religion of Kannada. Country comes before religion. Always strive for the unity of the country with national consciousness,’ said the resolution.

‘Geographically, we are all Hindus. Continue to raise awareness for religious recognition so that Lingayats get government benefits and reservation facilities like Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs,’ it further said.