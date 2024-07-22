Demand for National Flag Day grows as Parl session set to honour ‘Tiranga’

NEW DELHI: In a press conference held in New Delhi, Sheel Madhur, former Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, called for the recognition of July 22 as National Flag Day.



Highlighting the historical significance of this date, Madhur noted that on July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Tiranga in its present-day format as the National Flag of Independent India.

He emphasised that this day, considered the “birthday” of the national flag, should be celebrated as a national festival.

Madhur urged the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition, and all Members of Parliament to start the upcoming parliamentary session with an obeisance to the Tiranga.

He suggested that paying respects to the flag on this auspicious day would symbolise a unified commitment to working for the betterment of the country and its people, transcending party lines.

“Let us all rise on our seats and salute the Tiranga,” he said.

He also called on the Prime Minister to propose the official declaration of Indian National Flag Day, expressing confidence that such a proposal would receive

unanimous support from all MPs, accompanied by enthusiastic applause.