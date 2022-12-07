Demand for funds from Centre: Suvendu urged to send names of BJP MLAs going to Delhi with TMC

KOLKATA: State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay called up Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari to discuss some issues relating to the state government's decision to send a committee to Delhi to place its demands for funds before the Centre.



It was learnt that Chattopadhyay urged Adhikari to send the names of the BJP MLAs who will go Delhi along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs to articulate state's demands. State government has proposed the formation of a 12-member committee with representation from the BJP and ruling TMC which will go to Delhi to place the state's demand for funds for carrying out various projects including permanent reconstruction of river embankments in various districts, 100 days work.

Issues like the implementation of the Ghatal master plan may also be raised. The matter came up in the recently concluded Assembly session.

It is a serious concern for the state government as river embankments in stretches over 120 km have been damaged.

When the matter was discussed on the floor of the House, the BJP MLA Manoj Tigga had said that if the proposal had been brought for the well-being of the people they would not have any issue joining hands with the state government in placing its demand before the Centre.