‘Delivery of public services will be geared up, ensuring transparency’

BHOPAL: DP Gupta, who has recently been appointed as Transport Commissioner (TC) of Madhya Pradesh has said that the delivery system of public services will be strengthened, ensuring transparency.



Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Gupta, a 1994 batch IPS (Indian Police Services) officer of the MP cadre is known as a dashing police officer. His appointment is seen as a step of the newly formed government in the line of reshaping the bureaucracy.

After becoming the Chief Minister of the state, Dr Yadav has taken the step to bring bureaucrats who are known for their excellent work in the key posts in government functioning.

Gupta has been made the TC in the recently released order by the state government, and he has taken charge at the state headquarters of the Transport Department in Gwalior.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Gupta said that ensuring transparency, public services like the registration of vehicles, issuing the driving licences and other facilities which are provided by the Transport Department would be actuated so that the stakeholders could take advantage of the services at a pace and preferably.

“Efforts would be made to introduce technology into the functioning of the department at most so that transparency will be maintained and faceless services which are being provided will be increased more”, TC Gupta also said.

He also said that the department was facing a vacancy crisis, around 50 per cent of posts were lying vacant, and efforts would be made to fill the blank posts so that the speed of delivery of public services could be increased. Around 1700 posts are sanctioned in the department, including RTOs, ARTOs, RTIs, TSIs, Head-Constable and Constables.

“I have instructed officials to achieve the revenue collection target which has been fixed for the current financial session”, TC Gupta said.

Senior IPS officer Gupta has been Superintendent of Police in several districts of the state and has served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the police zones, including Chambal. He has also been the secretary of the state Home Department and ADG Home Guards.