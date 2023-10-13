‘Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots started being delivered only after the Narendra Modi government assumed office in 2014.



Addressing a programme of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee here, Shah said 300 cases related to the 1984 riots were reopened and compensation of Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of each of the victims after 2014.

‘No one can forget the riots of 1984. No one was punished in those riots until the Modi government assumed office. Many inquiry commissions were formed but did not yield results. But Modi formed SIT, reopened 300 cases and started sending those who were guilty to jail,’ he said.

Shah said that after so many years, the process of giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the 3,328 victims was done by the Modi government.

Paying glowing tributes to the Sikh gurus and the Sikh community, he said the Sikhs move forward taking both religion and karma equally and when it is an issue of sacrificing one’s life for religion, a true Sikh never looks back. He said that from the days of independence struggle to the security of the country now, the sacrifice of Sikh brothers is unparalleled.