Deliver tangible results to win citizens’ trust, says Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to collectors

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that ensuring citizen satisfaction is the essence of good governance.

Addressing district collectors during the ‘Samadhan’ Online programme, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for proactive public service delivery and accountability in the implementation of government schemes.

CM Yadav said that meeting public expectations is a fundamental duty of a responsive administration. “Good governance means delivering services efficiently and ensuring that no citizen has to run from pillar to post for basic needs. All officers must work with commitment and strengthen their local feedback systems,” he said.

He instructed collectors to maintain vigilance over local issues and ongoing development work, ensure the timely execution of schemes, and adopt effective coordination mechanisms. The CM also stressed the importance of acting upon citizens’ suggestions and communicating decisions transparently.

During the programme, the CM directly heard and resolved 14 cases from various districts. He took updates from district collectors and interacted with applicants regarding the status of their grievances.

In Pandhurna, officials were punished for non-payment of MGNREGA dues to a woman farmer. A delayed pension case in Umaria led to disciplinary action against social justice officials. A compensation claim under the PM Life Insurance Scheme in Raisen was also resolved, with CM Yadav personally praising the bank manager who delivered the cheque in person.

In Neemuch, a technical error in a forest rights certificate was corrected, and the applicant received over Rs 9 lakh in entitlements. In Satna, pending payments for wheat procurement and a marriage assistance scheme were disbursed after departmental inquiries.

The CM directed that complaints registered through the CM Helpline must be resolved within the stipulated time. “If a matter reaches ‘Samadhan’ Online, it indicates a serious lapse. Local-level resolution must be prioritised under good governance norms,” he said.

Yadav also instructed collectors to intensify awareness campaigns among farmers to discourage stubble

burning. “Explain to farmers the long-term harm to soil fertility and the environment. Burning is not a solution,” he said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Kailash Makwana, ACSs Rajesh Rajoura and Sanjay Shukla, PS Deepali Rastogi and Sandeep Yadav, Secretaries Dr Sanjay Goyal and Sibi Chakrawarthy, CPI Shilpa Gupta and other senior officials attended the session.