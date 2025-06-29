Delimitation of Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh begins

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections scheduled for April–May next year. The delimitation of Gram Panchayats, a crucial step in the electoral process, began on Saturday. According to a detailed schedule released by the state government, population assessment at the Gram Panchayat level will be conducted between June 28 and 30. Objections to the proposed ward structures will be invited between July 4 and 8. The state administration has clarified that several Gram Panchayats will undergo restructuring due to the creation of new Nagar Panchayats, municipal councils, and municipal corporations, as well as the expansion of existing urban bodies. Senior officials confirmed that preliminary restructuring reports have been received from all districts. The next phase involves partial delimitation of wards in affected gram, kshetra, and zila Panchayats, including the publication of proposed lists, collection of objections, and publication of the final list.

As per the timeline, the proposed territorial divisions of Gram Panchayat, kshetra Panchayat, and zila Panchayat wards will be drafted and published between July 1 and 3. Objections will be accepted from July 4 to 8, and their resolution will take place from July 9 to 11. The final list of wards will be published between July 12 and 14. District Magistrates have been instructed to submit the final lists to the Panchayati Raj Directorate by July 16. The government has emphasised strict adherence to this timeline in view of the 2026 Panchayat elections. Even districts where no changes have occurred due to urban body creation or expansion are required to report their status. Several Gram Panchayats will be affected due to urbanisation since the 2021 Panchayat elections. In many districts, the creation and expansion of urban bodies have resulted in the population of some Gram Panchayats falling below 1,000, the threshold required to retain their status. Under the partial delimitation process, Gram Panchayats absorbed into urban areas will be dissolved, and any remaining revenue villages will be merged with nearby Gram Panchayats.