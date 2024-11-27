‘Deliberate attempt’: Oppn lambasts BJP over unrest, demands inquiry

lucknow: Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Mata Prasad Pandey strongly criticised the state government over its handling of the Sambhal violence, alleging that attempts are being made to sustain communal

tensions in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey slammed the administration’s decision to bar the Samajwadi Party’s delegation from visiting Sambhal for three consecutive days. “This is a blatant attempt to

suppress the truth. The 1991 Places of Worship Act clearly mandates that religious sites remain as they were at the time of Independence. Why is the government flouting this law?” he questioned.

Pandey alleged that four individuals lost their lives

due to police firing and questioned the excessive use of force. “The police do not fire government-issued weapons without cause. They can act in self-defence, but what happened in Sambhal is unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior SP leader and MP Ram Gopal Yadav also criticised the administration, alleging deliberate attempts to incite unrest in Sambhal. “The administration’s actions are 100% wrong and appear to be intentional. If people are denied justice, they will naturally react,” he said.

He accused the authorities of creating unrest and emphasised the SP’s commitment to raising the issue in the Parliament. “If the administration allows, our delegation will visit Sambhal. This matter is a priority for us, and we will not let it rest until justice is served,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also criticised the BJP government for its handling of the incident. Expressing condolences to

the families of the victims, he said: “The state government’s biased and hasty actions are unfortunate. The insensitive approach of the administration has worsened the situation, leading to loss of lives. The BJP government is directly responsible.”

Gandhi accused the BJP of using state power to foster divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities. “This is neither in the interest of Uttar Pradesh nor the nation,” he said, urging the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter and ensure justice.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has intensified its demand for an independent inquiry into the violence.

In another development, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations.

However, internet services in the district continued to remain suspended. Although the situation in most parts

of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi

Jama Masjid in city’s Kot Garvi neighbourhood remained deserted. Administration

officials are closely monitoring the situation.