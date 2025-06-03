Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta tops IIT entrance, Kharagpur’s Devdutta Majhi is female topper

New Delhi: Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday.

According to officials at IIT Kanpur, which was the conducting institute this time for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the exam held on May 18.

“In the exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified, out of which 9,404 are female candidates,” an official said.

Kota resident Rajit Gupta, who scored 332 out of 360 marks, is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 marks.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

A total of 116 foreign candidates also appeared for the exam, 13 of whom have qualified.

Out of the top 100 candidates, 31 each are from Bombay and Delhi zone while 23 are from the IIT Hyderabad zone. Kanpur zone has are four candidates in the top 100, Kharagpur five and Roorkee six.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, the official said, aggregate mark is the sum of the marks scored in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

“Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list,” the official added.

Meanwhile, four of the top 10 rank holders in the IIT entrance JEE-Advanced were enrolled at a premier coaching institute of Kota.

Students of Allen Career Institute secured All India Ranks 1, 2, 6, and 8 in JEE-Advanced, considered one of the toughest in the country, results of which were announced on Monday.