Delhi shootout accused arrested from Babughat

Kolkata: An accused of a shootout and attempt to murder case of Delhi was arrested with a Chinese pistol and a few rounds of bullet on Sunday night from Babughat area.



The accused identified as Mohit Gehlot was produced at the Bankshall Court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.

In another petition filed by the Delhi Police seeking transit remand for Gehlot was also granted by the court.

According to sources, Gehlot and three of his associates had demanded Rs 5 lakh extortion from a businessman in Tilaknagar area of Delhi who owns a car showroom there. When the businessman refused to give them the money, the accused persons fired several rounds at him inside the showroom and fled.

Though the businessman remained unhurt, a few of his showroom employees were hit by bullets.

After an attempt to murder case was registered, Delhi Police had arrested one of Gehlot’s associates identified as Ketan Kundu a few days ago. After interrogating him, Delhi Police came to know that Gehlot had fled from Delhi and was going to Kolkata by bus. Immediately Delhi Police shared the information with Kolkata Police and requested for necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, a team from Delhi Police arrived in Kolkata before Gehlot reached there. Based on the information about the bus in which he was travelling, the joint team of Kolkata Police and Delhi Police were waiting at Babughat area. As soon as Gehlot deboarded the bus and was searching for his point of contact in Kolkata, cops nabbed him.

During a search, police found a 7.62 mm Chinese pistol along with five rounds of bullet. Later, a case registered at the North Port Police Station under the Arms Act against

Gehlot.