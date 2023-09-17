Delhi region of FCI holds awareness drive

New Delhi: In continuation to the series of awareness drives, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi region organised an awareness programme at food storage depot Ghevra and explained about the role played by the FCI towards shifting from ‘food security’ to ‘nutritional security’.



On the occasion, Delhi region’s general manager Shraddha Sharma, who led the campaign along with deputy general manager Sanjay Sharma, made a detailed presentation about the introduction of fortified rice that helped in increasing the nutritional quotient of the country as fortified rice have micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, etc and also helps in fighting the hidden hunger of the country. Sharma also highlighted the benefits of Open Market Sale Scheme (domestic) (OMSS-D) which is currently going on in Delhi region as well as other regions for price stabilisation. As per Shraddha Sharma, the FSD, Ghevra is the largest depot of Delhi region with a storage capacity of 1,41,426 MT and spread in 52 acres of land area.