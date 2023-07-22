Delhi Prisons suspends four officials over Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

New Delhi: The Department of Delhi Prisons has suspended four officials, including a deputy superintendent, in connection with the physical appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Supreme Court, a statement said on Saturday.

The presence of Yasin Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the apex court on Friday.

Malik, who is in jail following his conviction and life sentence in a terror funding case, was brought to the high-security apex court premises in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court’s permission.

He walked into the courtroom to the utter surprise of all present.

“In the matter of physical production of Malik before the Supreme Court on Friday, the Prisons Department has suspended one deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents and one head warder Friday night as they were found to be prima facie responsible based on preliminary enquiry,” the statement said.

“Detailed enquiry is being conducted by DIG Tihar to identify any other officials who may also be responsible for the serious lapse,” it added.

On Friday, prison officials said Deputy Inspector General (Prisons-Headquarters) Rajiv Singh would conduct the inquiry to find out the lapse and fix the responsibility of erring officials and submit a report to the Director General (Prisons) within three days.