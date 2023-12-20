Delhi Police visits Lalit Jha’s residences in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Special Cell of Delhi Police, on Tuesday, again visited both the Burrabazar and Baguiati houses of Lalit Jha, the prime accused of Parliament smoke attack incident.



Sources said the Delhi Police team searched a room in the Burrabazar residence where Lalit used to stay. Before that, the team visited his Baguiati residence.

The police spoke with the neighbours and also reportedly recorded the statement of the owner of the flat where Lalit used to reside with his parents and younger brother.

The landlord earlier had claimed that Lalit and his family members left the house on December 10 and had informed her that they are going to their native place in Bihar.

The Delhi Police team also visited the BSNL office at BBD Bag area.

Sleuths came to know that Lalit was using a SIM card of BSNL for communication. Police are constantly trying to find out who he was constantly in touch with.