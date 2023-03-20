Delhi Police to deploy over 2,000 personnel, issues traffic advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday’s ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, officials said.



Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the Kisan Mahapanchayat. We will ensure the safety and security of people...

“We have deployed more than 2,000 security personnel to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained,” a senior police official said.

Police personnel will be deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order, he added.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the Mahapanchayat. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan from Sunday night.

The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.