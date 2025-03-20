Delhi Police solve Rs 80 lakh gunpoint robbery in 24 hours, arrest two accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two robbers for the robbery of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Lahori Gate Police Station.

The accused were identified as Samir (19) son of Abid resident of Daryaganj Delhi, and Ali (21) son of Abdul Wahid resident of Daryaganj Delhi.

According to the police, the robbery took place on March 17, near Haider Kuli, Fatehpuri, Delhi, when Ajmal Bhai Ganesh, a 49-year-old employee of R.K. Enterprises, was returning home after collecting the money from Kucha Ghasi Ram.

Around 7:40 pm, he was stopped by an armed assailant who snatched his bag at gunpoint and fled after firing a warning shot.

A case was registered at Lahori Gate Police Station, and three teams from PS Lahori Gate, PS Kotwali, and the Special Staff swung into action.

CCTV footage from over 500 cameras across Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, and Lahori Gate was analysed, revealing that the accused continuously changed directions to evade detection.

One suspect was identified using the Israeli Facial Recognition System, which matched the face with a previously arrested criminal, Ali.

The accused Ali was apprehended in Daryaganj, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of his accomplice, Samir.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ali, familiar with the movement of money in the area, had planned the robbery with Samir.

They surveyed Kucha Ghasi Ram and the surrounding lanes to execute their plan. Mohd. Ali tracked the victim and signalled Samir, who carried out the robbery.

The investigation led to the recovery of Rs 79.5 lakh from Samir’s residence, along with the weapon used in the offense, a semi-automatic pistol with three live rounds.

Both accused had a history of involvement in similar crimes. Further investigation is underway.