Delhi Police finds proof of conspiracy, to register FIR

NEW DELHI: After three days of investigation into the blast near the Israeli Embassy here, the Delhi Police is planning to register an FIR as they have found “crucial evidence” pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the envoy, sources said on Friday.



Delhi Police sources said security agency officials are contemplating the charges under which the FIR would be registered. They are also analysing if the investigation can be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Officials of the Delhi Police, who are investigating the case, have scanned multiple CCTV footage around the site of the low-intensity blast and spotted a suspect who had come from Jamia Nagar in an auto-rickshaw.

Although no one was injured in the low-intensity blast, an “abusive” letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, officials had said.