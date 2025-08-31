Delhi Police arrests 2 Nigerian nationals with 248 gm cocaine; fake passports, visas seized

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two Nigerian nationals from Uttam Nagar with 248 grams of cocaine, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Chukwu Andrew (48) and Kone Pius Daniel (43) from Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, have also been accused of overstaying in the country, they said.

Ploce have seized fake passports and visas from the duo, who allegedly targeted students and well-to-do residents in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a place at Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar on August 24 and arrested Andrew with 135 grams of cocaine, a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, Andrew disclosed that he came to India in 2009 and stayed back even after his visa expired. He was introduced to narcotics trade by another Nigerian national, Saint, who was deported six months ago," the officer said.

Based on Andrew's inputs, police arrested Daniel on August 27 from Om Vihar where he came to deliver cocaine. Police seized 113 grams of cocaine from his possession, the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify the broader network involved in smuggling cocaine into the city, he said.