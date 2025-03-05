Delhi: Nitin Gadkari highlights growth of alternative medicine

New Delhi: Recognising the contributions of homeopathic practitioners, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. organised a grand felicitation ceremony in the national capital on Wednesday.

The event, held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting alternative medicine for a holistic healthcare future.

The ceremony honoured achievers with two prestigious awards—‘A Tribute to the Pioneers of Homoeopathy’ and ‘Nari Shakti Samman’—acknowledging the role of women in advancing homeopathy. Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, along with MPs Rajesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, were among the key attendees.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, the driving force behind Burnett Homeopathy, underscored the significance of research and innovation in strengthening homeopathy.

“This event is not just about recognising achievements but reaffirming our commitment to the future of homeopathy,” he said.

The event witnessed the presence of actor Ashish Vidyarthi, anchor Mandira Bedi, spiritual leader Gurudev Ramji Singh, and poet Manoj Muntashir, among other distinguished guests and medical professionals.

As the global homeopathy community looks forward to the 3rd World Homeopathy Summit in Köthen, Germany, Burnett Homeopathy continues to champion homeopathy’s integration into mainstream healthcare through research and international collaboration.