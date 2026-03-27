Delhi LG Sandhu meets US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday. Gor was one of the diplomats who attended the ceremony for the swearing-in of Sandhu as the 23rd LG of Delhi earlier this month. “A pleasure to meet my friend, and @USAmbIndia @SergioGor,” the LG wrote on X. Sandhu, a former diplomat, is considered one of the most experienced experts on United States affairs. He served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC, multiple times and was India’s ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024