Delhi High Court refuses Neelam Azad urgent hearing on police remand

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea by Neelam Azad, a woman arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, who alleged that her police remand was illegal as she was not allowed to consult a legal practitioner of her choice to defend her during the trial court proceedings.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by her lawyer before a vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Shalinder Kaur, which said there was no urgency in the matter.