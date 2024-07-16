Delhi HC sets July 25 as deadline for Centre to decide on allotment of office space to AAP

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the Centre time till July 25 to decide on allotment of office space to the AAP here on account of it being recognised as a national party. On June 5, the high court granted six weeks to the Centre to decide the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) request in this matter. The Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Tuesday, sought four more weeks to comply with the court's direction, stating it was occupied with the "mammoth task" of alloting accommodation to parliamentarians.

The senior counsel appearing for AAP opposed the Centre's request and emphasised that keeping in view the six-week deadline, which is expiring on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has granted the party time till August 10 as the last opportunity to vacate its present office in Rouse Avenue. In March, the Supreme Court first granted the AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. The senior counsel said the extension of time was being sought to leave the party without any remedy and the Centre did not express before the top court its inability to comply with the Delhi High Court's direction regarding the allotment of office space. "Tomorrow is the last date when the order completes six weeks... You chose not to come before this court. What is the purpose to come at the fag end? If you don't want to give, what is stopping them from giving a reasoned order that you don't want to give," the senior counsel said.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said "substantial time" has been granted to the authority to take a decision on the office space allotment issue and a further extension of four weeks cannot be given. "However, considering the overall facts and circumstances, the time period is extended till July 25, 2024. This court expects that no further applications will be presented by the applicant for seeking extension," the court said. On June 5, the high court said the AAP was entitled to a space for a party office here like other national political parties and asked the Centre to decide on the issue within six weeks. It had observed that national political parties have the right to secure allotment of one housing unit from the general pool in Delhi for office use on payment of licence fee until land is acquired by them for constructing its own accommodation. "Pressure" or non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request, the high court had said.

If the AAP's representation is rejected by the Centre, the party can take appropriate steps under law, the high court had said in its June order. The party had moved the high court last year by filing two separate petitions seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its offices in view of its status as a recognised national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being. The petition seeking allotment of land to the AAP is still pending in the high court. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had said in court that since land has been allotted by the authorities to all other national parties for building offices in central locations of New Delhi, it is incumbent upon them to ensure that a similar allotment is also made to the AAP in accordance with its entitlement as per the Centre's policy.