Delhi HC quashes look-out circular against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the look-out circular (LOC) issued against NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy following registration of cases against them by the CBI. Justice Sachin Datta, however, asked the couple to cooperate with the investigation. "The impugned LOC are quashed subject to the petitioner cooperating with the investigation," the judge said while pronouncing the verdict.

The detailed copy of the judgement is awaited. Prannoy and Radhika filed petitions in 2021 challenging the LOC opened against them at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursuant to lodging of two FIRs in 2017 and 2019. The 2017 CBI FIR was registered on a complaint by an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd over alleged irregularities in repayment of a loan offered by ICICI Bank to the Roys-linked RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, resulting in a purported loss of Rs 48 crore to the bank. The CBI filed a closure report in the case in 2024. The 2019 FIR was registered against the NDTV founders over allegations of violation of FDI norms.