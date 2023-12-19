Delhi HC nixes plea claiming ownership of land from Agra to Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000 a petition claiming ownership of territory between the Ganga and Yamuna rivers from Agra to Meerut and other places including 65 revenue estates of Delhi, Gurugram and Uttarakhand, calling it completely misconceived and waste of judicial time.

“The present writ petition is nothing but an abuse of the process of law and complete waste of judicial time.

Let the costs be deposited by the petitioner with the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund within a period of four weeks from today,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order which was passed on Monday.

Petitioner Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Prasad Singh claimed that the land of the erstwhile United Province of Agra between the rivers Yamuna and Ganga from Agra to Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahar, 65 revenue states of Delhi, including Gurgaon and Uttarakhand comes under the Princely State of Beswan

family.

It said the land belongs to the petitioner’s family since there was no accession agreement signed between his forefathers and the Government of India.

The High Court dismissed his petition seeking a direction to the Central government to adopt the process of merger, accession or enter into a treaty with him for his claimed territory and pay the compensation that’s due to him.

Singh claimed to be a successor and heir of

the Beswan family.

He also sought a direction to the Centre to not conduct elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies within the territories claimed by him, without following the due process of law for merger.