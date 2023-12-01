Delhi HC dismisses lawsuit by Pak firm in Super Basmati rice exports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has closed the proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Pakistani entities seeking an injunction against the Indian government to prevent it from permitting rice exports under the trade name Super Basmati’.

The high court dismissed the suit for non-prosecution since nobody appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs-- Trading Corporation of Pakistan Private Limited, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan and Basmati Growers Association. It said the plaintiffs have not prosecuted the lawsuit since 2020.

According to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan Private Limited website, its shares are owned by the Ministry of Commerce of Government of Pakistan.

The plea sought an order of permanent injunction directing the Government of India not to give effect to a May 24, 2006 Gazette Notification which permitted exports of evolved Basmati rice or any rice from India under the name or variety or classification or trade name of Super Basmati’.

The counsel for the government of India submitted that as per a September 18, 2017 notification issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the seed production of all varieties of Basmati rice notified under the Seeds Act, 1966 is restricted to the geographical indication (GI) registered rice growing areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.